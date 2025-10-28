New York Drivers Are Breaking The Law Every Winter Morning

New Yorkers unknowingly break the law each winter.

Most New Yorkers do this every winter.

You’re Breaking the Law If You Do This in Your Driveway

Say it's absolutely freezing out, so before you hit the road, you turn on your car and blast the warm air.

You hit the remote start, or you turn the key, lock the door, and head back inside.

This way, your car isn't freezing when you're ready to drive.

This common act is actually illegal.

The Illegal Warm-Up In New York

Here’s what you need to know about the law you’re probably breaking most winter mornings, and how to avoid that costly ticket.

The act of leaving your car running and unattended is what police call "puffing."

Puffing is a violation under New York State’s traffic and vehicle laws. The puffing rule is simple. You cannot leave a vehicle unattended with the engine running.

You Could Be Fined For Warming Up Car In New York State

The New York Winter Mistake That Could Cost You $150

Why? It’s not just about wasting gas."Puffing" is illegal because it makes the car an easy target for theft.

An empty, running car, with the keys inside, is an open invitation for a thief. They can jump in and drive off in seconds, leading to a police chase or worse.

Some state lawmakers also argue that leaving a vehicle idling unnecessarily contributes to air pollution.

A ticket could cost you $150 or more.

How to Warm Up Your Car Legally

Thankfully, there are ways to warm up your car legally.

The first is if you're sitting in your car. You must be in the driver's seat and prepared to operate the car.

The other deals with a remote starter. If you have a factory-installed remote-start system, most police will not ticket you, provided your car is locked.

But if your car is unlocked, you could face a fine.

