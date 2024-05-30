Young Upstate New York Man Brought Back To Life After Shocking Work Event

A 24-year-old man from the Hudson Valley was electrocuted in a freak accident.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."

The weekly report confirms recent actions across New York State from DEC forest rangers. This week's report highlighted a number of topics including an Upstate New York hiker who was injured by a falling rock at a "beautiful oasis" (CLICK HERE for more information) and an Upper Hudson Valley resident who was shocked by a power line.

Accident Response: Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York

The incident happened on Thursday, May 23 in the Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York.

Forest Ranger Peterson responded. The DEC was told a person was shocked by a power line.

Ranger Peterson, Hunter Police, and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies performed CPR and regained a pulse. EMS arrived quickly and transported the patient to the hospital.

24-Year-Old Nearly Killed In Greene County

The DEC didn't provide more information. However, on Wednesday the Greene County Sheriff's Office released more information.

Officials confirmed a 24-year-old man was electrocuted on North Lake Rd. in the Town of Hunter.

CPR was performed by a coworker before authorities took over life saving measures.

After the man was brought back to life he was flown to Westchester Medical Center.

What Happened

Police confirmed the 24-year-old worked for Larch Tree Service. A coworker was cutting down trees inside the bucket of one of the trucks when the arm of the bucket got too close to the powerline.

This caused the powerline to break and an electric shock was sent through the vehicle down to the ground striking the victim that was standing next to the attached woodchipper.

As of Tuesday, the victim is still at Westchester Medical Center but is said to be stable and recovering.

