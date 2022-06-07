Young Ulster County Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 9W

Police are trying to figure out what caused a head-on crash on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley that claimed the life of a 20-year-old.

On Monday, June 6, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 9W in Greene County, New York.

Ulster County, New York Man Killed in Crash in Greene County, New York

On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., New York State Police from the Catskill barracks responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill.

For an unknown reason, a 2003 Nissan Sentra driven by a 20-year-old from Saugerties went into the other lane of traffic on Route 9W in the town of Catskill and struck a 2015 Chevrolet-Silverado head-on, police say.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police found that 20-year-old Michael J. Bigler Jr from Saugerties, New York was traveling southbound on State Route 9W when his 2003 Nissan Sentra vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet-Silverado head-on.

Saugerties, New York Man Dies in Route 9W Crash in Catskill, New York

Bigler was declared deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police. Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused Bigler to cross onto the wrong side of Route 9W.

"Most paramount in his life was his family, he loved to hang out with his Mom and worked alongside his Dad honing his mechanical skills, his twin sister Madelynn, and his siblings, Diana, Christine, Allie and April, and his nephew Oliver," his obituary states. "A Boy Scout, he loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing and camping."

Bigler Had Ties to Port Ewen, Kingston & Hudson, New York

Before moving to Saugerties, Bigler lived in Port Ewen, New York. He was born in Kingston, New York on May 1, 2002, according to his obituary.

He worked as a machine operator at Premier Brands of America Inc. in Hudson, New York. He also previously worked at the Saugerties QuickChek.

The operator of the Silverado, a 77-year-old man from the town of Catskill, and his passenger were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Catskill Fire and Ambulance. New York State Police Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan, and Green counties.

