Young Hudson Valley Child Dies During Thanksgiving Break, How To Help

A Hudson Valley community is mourning the loss of an elementary school student who died over Thanksgiving Break.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Ocean Jay Torres," a GoFundMe set up for the boys' family states. "Ocean, you will be missed and we will keep loving you forever."

North Rockland Elementary School Student Dies Over Thanksgiving Break

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Torres was known for his "spark" and smile, according to his family.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"We are raising money to cover the costs of the for Ocean’s family as this passing was completely unexpected," the GoFundMe adds. "We wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support during this time of need. Thank you."

CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe set up to help Ocean's family.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

The North Rockland School District is offering support services for families, students, and staff, with a crisis team on hand to provide further help for anyone in need.

Nearly 50 children recently went missing across the Empire State. Look below to see if you can help a family reunite with their child before the holidays.

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Keep Reading: