Restaurant In New York Is America’s Best Steakhouse

The Empire State is full of amazing steakhouses, but according to reports, one spot is a cut above the rest.

Steak lovers, this one’s for you.

COTE Declared The Best In New York

COTE has been crowned the best steakhouse in the Empire State. That might be because it's not your typical steakhouse.

COTE on West 22nd Street in New York State blends Korean barbecue with classic American steakhouse vibes for an interactive, one-of-a-kind experience.

The menu features USDA Prime beef, Wagyu beef and much more. Plus there are shareable appetizers, seafood options, over 1,200 wine labels, and cocktails.

COTE also has locations in Miami and Singapore, but the New York spot is where the magic happens.

Best Steakhouses In The Hudson Valley

Now, if you're living in the Hudson Valley and don't want to travel to New York City, there are many great options across the region. Including:

Americans Love Their Steak

According to a recent study, 66 percent of Americans would pick steak as their last meal. There’s a reason for that.

Jacob Smith notes, steak isn’t just food, it’s American. Every porterhouse and sirloin comes with themes of masculinity, social mobility, and yes, a little piece of U.S. history.

