You Can Now Sip On Wine That Tastes Like Pizza In New York State

If you want to impress, or maybe shock your family and friends during the holidays, pick up this wine that tastes like pizza.

Pizza Hut is now selling wine.

You read that correctly, Pizza Hut is launching a limited edition pizza wine with notes of tomato.

"This holiday season, Pizza Hut is elevating the art of holiday hosting and gifting with a twist on an iconic pairing: pizza and wine," Pizza Hut stated in a press release.

The chain says the unique, limited-edition tomato wine is crafted from ripe, juicy tomatoes and infused with natural basil, which "captures the essence of your favorite slice in every sip."

There are around 150 Pizza Hut locations across New York State. Many Hudson Valley Pizza Huts closed down.

But you can still find one in Newburgh, Middletown, Monroe and Montgomery.

To create the wine, Pizza Hut is teaming up with Kansas-based Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery, a family-owned vineyard known for its creativity and passion.

"The wine offers an aromatic blend of fresh herbs and spices with rich, sun-ripened tomato notes and a subtle hint of toasted oak – reminiscent of a perfectly baked pizza crust. While crafted from tomatoes, the wine delivers a tasting similar to a white wine when enjoyed chilled," Pizza Hut adds. "The new wine transforms each bite into an unforgettable tasting experience, ideal for any holiday soiree."

