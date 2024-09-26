You Can Now Report Some Disgusting Public Bathrooms In New York

Ever walk into a public bathroom and instantly regret it? Well, now you or others can stop that from happening.

Metro-North riders who are upset over dirty and smelly bathrooms now have a way to report them.

MTA Metro-North Railroad Wants You To Report Smell Bathrooms

MTA Metro-North Railroad announced this week the start of a new pilot program that will allow train riders to let the MTA know when a station or train car restroom needs additional cleaning, ASAP.

As of Monday, posters with a QR code, that is unique to each station and train car, will be posted on the walls inside of the bathrooms at select stations and train cars on the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem branches.

Once you scan the QR code with your smartphone, you're sent to a quick and easy survey where you can relay information about the condition of the bathroom, officials say.

“Creating a superior customer experience is a priority at Metro-North,” Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi stated. “This pilot program gives our customers the opportunity to inform us, in real-time, if there’s a problem with a bathroom and allows our employees to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

What Metro-North Wants You To Report

Riders are encouraged to "elaborate" on bathroom conditions with the following options:

What Happens After You Report A Dirty Train Bathroom

The information is then given to the railroad's cleaning team so it can be addressed.

Commuters Navigate Mass Transit During Rush Hour Amid Coronavirus Threat Getty Images loading...

"Customers can also add additional comments and a photo of the specific issue they see. Once they submit their survey, a system alert is generated and sent to the cleaning team, prompting a team member to respond. If the customer provides their email address, they will receive an email indicating their survey has been received and will be acted on as soon as possible," the MTA states.

The MTA will also use the information to identify restrooms with the most issues, and adjust cleaning schedules and manpower needs for maximum restroom coverage.

