World’s Deadliest Creature Loves To Feast On New Yorker’s Blood
The world's most deadliest creature is waking up and on the hunt for New Yorkers.
According to the CDC, New Yorkers should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark. That's partly because mosquitoes are the "world's deadliest animal."
World's Deadliest Creature Loves New York
Experts believe "a longer and more intense" mosquito season is on tap for this summer. That's mostly due to rising temperatures and increased rain.
The warmer weather mixed with increased precipitation creates ideal breeding conditions for these pesky creatures.
Turns out, one part of New York should expect to deal with more mosquitoes than most of the nation.
Orkin Says New York City Is A Mosquito Hotspot
This week, Orkin released its Top 50 Mosquito Cities List for 2025.
New York City is the third-worst major city in terms of mosquitoes, according to Orkin.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
Los Angeles claims the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row. Chicago, Atlanta and Detroit round out this year’s top five.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
The list is created by the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin from April 2024 through March 2025
Why Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Did you know that there are colors you can wear that might prevent getting bit by a mosquito? See what colors you should wear and avoid.
Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.
11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals
Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away
Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler