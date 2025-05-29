World’s Deadliest Creature Loves To Feast On New Yorker’s Blood

The world's most deadliest creature is waking up and on the hunt for New Yorkers.

According to the CDC, New Yorkers should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark. That's partly because mosquitoes are the "world's deadliest animal."

World's Deadliest Creature Loves New York

Canva Canva loading...

Experts believe "a longer and more intense" mosquito season is on tap for this summer. That's mostly due to rising temperatures and increased rain.

The warmer weather mixed with increased precipitation creates ideal breeding conditions for these pesky creatures.

Turns out, one part of New York should expect to deal with more mosquitoes than most of the nation.

Orkin Says New York City Is A Mosquito Hotspot

Summer Brings Threat Of Mosquito-Borne Diseases Getty Images loading...

This week, Orkin released its Top 50 Mosquito Cities List for 2025.

New York City is the third-worst major city in terms of mosquitoes, according to Orkin.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Los Angeles claims the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row. Chicago, Atlanta and Detroit round out this year’s top five.

The list is created by the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin from April 2024 through March 2025

Why Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Did you know that there are colors you can wear that might prevent getting bit by a mosquito? See what colors you should wear and avoid.

Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.

11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S. The mosquito is the most deadly creature in the world, not because of its great size but because of its ability to transmit illnesses through its bite. Below are 11 illnesses carried by mosquitoes. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away