‘Wonderful Cornerstone’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Suddenly Closes

Many Hudson Valley residents are disappointed one of the region's "premier" restaurants, which has been open for over 30 years, closed down with no warning.

On Thursday, the owners of Catherine's Restaurant in Goshen announced the restaurant has served its last customer.

Goshen, New York 'Cornerstone' Closes Down

"It is with a very heavy heart, that we are announcing that Catherine’s will no longer be open for business," Catherine's Restaurant wrote on Facebook. "This is a very difficult announcement for us. For 31 years, we have proudly served the community and have formed friendships that will last a lifetime. There are so many fond memories and stories (some pretty crazy) that we could easily write a book with all of them!"

A reason for the closure wasn't announced, but the owners thanked the community and staff for years of support and loyalty.

"We have shared laughter and tears, grief and loss, with our customers and staff over the years. Thank you to everyone that has supported us through the great times and challenging times as well. It has been fun to see the kids of customers and former bus kids, grown and bringing in their own children to dine in the restaurant. Our own family has grown up in this business and went from babies to employees over the years," the post added.

Nearly 600 people, as of this writing, commented on the closure announced on Facebook.

"You have been a wonderful cornerstone in Goshen and for so many of us your restaurant was a natural part of our lives. Ours was always Friday nights at Catherine’s. It truly will not be the same without you. That said, we wish you, your family and staff good health, happiness and only the best to come out your way. Be well," Marcia Weisburgh Orloff wrote.

Popular Orange County, New York Restaurant Run By Culinary Institute of America Graduate

Stephen Serkes, the chef and owner of Catherine's Restaurant, opened up the eatery on West Main Street in Goshen, New York in 1991 after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

"Catherine's Restaurant in Goshen, New York is one of the premier eateries in Orange County for the quality atmosphere, service, and locally sourced food," the eatery states on its website.

Stephen was proud to offer to create farm-to-table meals from locally sourced food.

"He proudly drives to local farms in his own pickup truck to grab the freshest produce, honors the customers with the best proteins available, and works with the ingredients creatively to provide memorable meals at every visit," Catherine's Restaurant states in the About section on Facebook.

Catherine's offered fine dining upstairs with more casual, bar-style food in the downstairs bar.

"Catherine's has a great white-tablecloth dining room upstairs and offers a more casual pub-style dining room next to the beautiful bar downstairs. The downstairs dining room offers options of delicious and unique pub food alongside the more formal options," adds on Facebook.

