Winter Nightmare? New York’s First Forecast Sparks Concern

It’s still summer, but New York's first winter outlook is already here, and it’s not exactly comforting.

The first winter predictions are being revealed, and some New Yorkers aren't going to be happy.

La Niña Expected To Impact Winter In New York

Most New Yorkers probably don't want to think about winter. I know I don't, but experts are starting to give us a glimpse of what we might see this winter.

Early predictions for the winter of 2025/2026 are based on La Niña. The La Niña winter is expected to emerge between October 2025 and January 2026.

It's expected to impact the winter of 2025-2026, potentially bringing cooler temperatures and more snowfall in the northern parts of the United States.

Officials say this is in contrast to El Niño during last year's winter, which brought milder and drier conditions.

Cold Snaps, Heavy Storms Possible For New York This Winter

Snow Brains analyzed the NOAA's latest long-term seasonal outlook for November 2025 through January 2026. Snow Brains believes temperature will be higher early in the season, but warns the Northeast "remains prone to sharp cold snaps and heavy storms."

The worst could be mid-to-late winter.

"Above-normal precipitation is favored, offering hope for strong base-building and memorable Nor’easters," Snow Brains writes about the Northeast winter outlook.

Snow Brains says the NOAA long-term seasonal outlook was spot on for the northeast last year.

While the general La Niña forecast is calling for cooler and potentially snowier conditions, it's too soon to tell what the winter will be like near your New York home.

It's going to depend on many things, such as jet stream patterns and the overall strength of the La Niña.

