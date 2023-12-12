The 29-year-old Kingston man accused of abducting a woman and keeping her captive on Valentine's Day 2022 has received a 14 year prison sentence for his crimes.

Additional Charges For William Knox III Following Initial Indictment

As was reported in April of this year, 29-year-old William Knox III, of Kingston, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with Kidnapping in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Strangulation in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Intimidating a Witness or Victim in the third degree, Petit Larceny, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Initial reports cited that Knox could face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge.

On September 1st, Knox entered into a guilty plea for the strangulation of his 'intimate partner,' as well as for the assault of an Ulster County Jail Corrections Officer. After his September 2023 guilty pleas, Knox was indicted by the Ulster County Grand Jury for an additional charge of Assault in the Second Degree for an incident on November 28, 2023 in which he was found to have assaulted another Corrections Officer.

Police reports indicate that since being charged with strangulation and several other domestic violence offenses he committed back in February of 2022, Knox had been remanded to Ulster County Jail, which is where the other assaults on officers took place.

Kingston Resident William Knox III, 'Career Criminal' Sentencing

Following the initial charges in April, and his September 1st guilty plea, Knox was sentenced on Friday December 8th in Ulster County.

Cited as a 'career criminal,' Knox will serve 7 years in State Prison for Strangulation in the Second Degree and 7 years’ State Prison for Assault in the Second Degree. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 14 years in state prison for Knox.

The initial incident, which took place in 2022, alleged that Knox abducted a 28-year-old woman, who in the District Attorney's press release is referred to as his 'partner,' holding her captive on Valentine's Day.

Following the sentencing, Jenna Hastings, Special Victims Bureau Assistant District Attorney shared the following with Knox:

This victim wants nothing to do with you anymore; you could not destroy her—her confidence, her self-worth—she has escaped from you and she has no more room in her life, her mind, or her heart for you. She is a stronger, braver, kinder, and better human being than you ever have, and probably will ever, be.

