Upstate New York Man Accused Of Valentine’s Kidnapping In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is accused of abducting a woman and keeping her captive on Valentine's Day.

On Monday, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office announced a man has been charged in connection with an alleged Kidnapping.

Ulster County Man Indicted On Kidnapping Charges, More

Google Google loading...

William Knox, III, age 29, of Kingston, New York was arraigned on an indictment charging him with Kidnapping in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Strangulation in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Intimidating a Witness or Victim in the third degree, Petit Larceny, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Knox was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Knox faces up to 25 years to life in State Prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge. The minimum possible sentence is 15 years to life.

Kingston, New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman Around Valentine's Day

Human trafficking - Concept Photo chameleonseye loading...

Officials didn't release many details but allege Knox abducted a 28-year-old woman last year, holding her captive on Valentine's Day.

"The indictment stems from an investigation conducted by the New York State Police at Highland in collaboration with Investigators and Assistant District Attorneys of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office into the kidnapping of a 28-year-old woman who had been abducted by the defendant between February 13 and February 15, 2022," the Ulster County District Attorney's Office stated.

Officials didn't release details about the woman. It's unclear if the two knew each other prior to the alleged kidnapping.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!