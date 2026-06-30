HV Crash With 2 Motorcycles & Car Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critical
A devastating crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle left one person dead and another critically injured. Investigators are now asking anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.
Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as officers continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened Monday morning on State Route 22 in the Town of North East.
According to police, this accident involved a motor vehicle and two motorcycles. The vehicle and motorcycles collided near 5761 Route 22 in the Town of North East.
Motorcycle Driver Dies, Other Critically Injured In Dutchess County
One of the motorcycle operators passed away due to injuries sustained from the collision, police report.
The other motorcycle operator was transported to Vassar Hospital, "where they are in critical condition." The driver of
the motor vehicle was also taken to Vassar Hospital for medical evaluation.
The names of the three have yet to be released by authorities. The cause of the accident and the accident itself remain under investigation.
"If anyone may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, they are urged to contact Detective Catuzza at 845-486-3881 or mcatuzza@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or
dcsotips@gmail.com," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.
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Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
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