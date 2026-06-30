HV Crash With 2 Motorcycles & Car Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critical

A devastating crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle left one person dead and another critically injured. Investigators are now asking anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash

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The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as officers continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened Monday morning on State Route 22 in the Town of North East.

According to police, this accident involved a motor vehicle and two motorcycles. The vehicle and motorcycles collided near 5761 Route 22 in the Town of North East.

Motorcycle Driver Dies, Other Critically Injured In Dutchess County

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One of the motorcycle operators passed away due to injuries sustained from the collision, police report.

The other motorcycle operator was transported to Vassar Hospital, "where they are in critical condition." The driver of

the motor vehicle was also taken to Vassar Hospital for medical evaluation.

The names of the three have yet to be released by authorities. The cause of the accident and the accident itself remain under investigation.

"If anyone may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, they are urged to contact Detective Catuzza at 845-486-3881 or mcatuzza@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or

dcsotips@gmail.com," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate

Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate Throughout the country, motorcycle helmet laws vary depending on which of the 50 states you're riding through. The legal team at Anidjar & Levine recently compiled data from the National Highway Safety Transportation Association ( NHSTA ) comparing the number of fatal crashes in each state that involved the rider wearing a helmet and those without. Here's an alphabetical look at Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

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