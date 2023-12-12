A scary situation unfolded in the Town of Newburgh on Friday December 8th involving several weapons and an eventual standoff and negotiation period.

Town of Newburgh Police Report Standoff & Negotiation Situation

Mid-afternoon on Friday, December 8th 2023, the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a report of 'menacing involving a gun.'

Menacing, or brandishing, is defined as displaying a weapon with the intent of placing another person in fear of imminent physical injury or death, and in New York State, can fall under 1st, 2nd or 3rd degree statues.

It was reported that at approximately 2:15pm on December 8th, at 54 Timber Ridge Road in Newburgh, an unnamed victim arrived to the residence and a verbal altercation followed. Police reports indicate that during the argument, 30-year-old Prince-Rasheem Crawley, who resides at 54 Timber Ridge Road, brandished a machete. It was then alleged that as the victim was leaving to return to his vehicle, that his car was struck and dented by Rasheed-Crawley.

A second resident of 54 Timber Ridge Road, later named as 36-year-old Shantel Chiu was also present during the alternation, and in possession of a 'long gun.'

Police Intervene at Newburgh Residence During Altercation

The Press Release regarding the incident indicates that police were unsuccessful in making contact with the residents, as they were being uncooperative. While the police continued to contact the residents of 54 Timber Ridge Road, a large perimeter was established around the residence, and an incident command post was set up.

In addition to Town of Newburgh Police, the Orange County Sheriff's Special Operations Group was also called to the scene, and other agencies involved include the Orange County Sheriff’s Drone Unit, New York State Police, Mobile Life and Town of Newburgh EMS.

A brief standoff ensued, and following a negotiation period a total of five occupants including two children were taken into custody, reportedly without incident.

Police report that Crawley was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd, Menacing 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, while Chiu was charged with Menacing 2nd. Following arraignment before Judge Worden, both parties were released with an appearance ticket pending a future court date.

