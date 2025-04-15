Will New Yorkers Be Forced To Pay More For New Phones, TVs?

New Yorkers are worried that new rules mean they will pay a lot more for new phones, TVs and more.

Last week, President Donald Trump also announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs. This move calmed some investors worried about economic fallout.

Tariffs On China Remain

Canva Canva loading...

However, Trump announced his tariffs against China remain in effect. Trump's offices say the tariffs against China are now up to 145 percent.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

This has many wondering if electronics will cost New Yorkers more.

Will Trump Tariffs Impact Popular Electronics?

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office Getty Images loading...

There’s good news for many American tech companies caught in the crossfire of President Trump’s tariffs on China.

And good news for any American in the market for a new phone, computer or TV.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection just confirmed that a number of electronic devices will be exempt from tariffs.

Late Friday night, the agency issued guidance stating that items like smartphones, computers, flash drives, memory cards, and flat panel TV displays will be exempt.

Very Helpful For Apple

Canva Canva loading...

This is very helpful for Apple and Apple users. The company relies heavily on China to manufacture a large portion of its iPads and MacBooks.

Trump’s tariffs, which hit as high as 145 percent, had raised serious concerns across the tech world.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Tariffs on other goods from China remain in effect.

Grocery Items, Common Goods Expected To Increase In Price

10 New York Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs Check out items that will cost you more at the grocery store! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller