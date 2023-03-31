Wild Weekend Weather: Snow, Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast For Hudson Valley

Wild weather will likely ruin your outdoor weekend plans across the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley woke up Friday morning to freezing temperatures. It certainly didn't feel like spring this morning, with temperatures in the 20s.

Rain Expected For Hudson Valley On Friday, Early Saturday

Canva Canva loading...

Temperatures will increase to the 40s or low 50s but rain will drench the region.

Rain is expected to start falling across the region around 2 p.m. on Friday and last until 10 p.m., according to Hudson Valley Weather.

Rain will start back up a few hours later. Hudson Valley Weather expects rain to start falling again around 2 a.m. on Saturday and last until early Saturday afternoon.

More Rain, Thunderstorms on Saturday

Canva Canva loading...

After a few hours of sunshine, the rain will return around 5 p.m., with thunderstorms possible. The strength of the thunderstorms depends on how long the sun shines. The longer, the stronger the thunderstorm.

"The longer the sun ☀️ shines and heats up and destabilizes the atmosphere, the stronger the thunderstorms ⛈️ will be. Then it clouds up again around 5pm with showers ⛈️ and thunderstorms that lasts till around 10pm Saturday night," Hudson Valley Weather states.

Upstate New York, Adirondacks Could See Snow, Black Ice Also Possible

Hudson Valley Weather reports parts of the upper Hudson Valley and the Adirondacks may see snow before rain on Friday.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Black Ice is possible Sunday morning in the higher elevations of the Hudson Valley.

Power Outages, Property Damage Possible For New York State

Accuweather reports "along with the likelihood of potent thunderstorms, high winds, power outages and property damage can occur (in) southeastern New York."

The Highest Paying Careers In 2023

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.