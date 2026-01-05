A sitting world leader just landed at a Hudson Valley military base under heavy federal guard. The fallout is global, and the United Nations is already stepping in.

Venezuelan President Arrives In Orange County, New York

Venezuelan President Arrives In Newburgh, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video sent Hudson Valley Post a video of the landing in Newburgh, which can be seen below.

Hudson Valley Lawmakers Criticize U.S. For Military Action In Venezuela

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Two Hudson Valley lawmakers are criticizing the United States' military action in Venezuela. The U.S. detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on narco-terrorism charges and flew him to Stewart Air National Guard base.

After Maduro landed in Newburgh, Congressman Pat Ryan said the White House acted illegally and is only interested in oil and regime change.

Congressman Josh Riley states that only Congress has the authority to oversee military actions.

United Nations Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on Monday regarding the situation in Venezuela.

The UN released a statement on Saturday. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply alarmed" by the recent escalation in Venezuela, adding the U.S. actions constitute "a dangerous precedent."

Columbia, Russia, and China reportedly requested the emergency meeting of the 15-member council.

Keep Reading:

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs Believe it or not--Idaho is #1 and it isn't a good thing! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'