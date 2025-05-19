Why New Yorkers Should Be “Mad As Hell” About More Bank Closures

Many banks in New York and the Hudson Valley are closing next month. Here's why ou should be furious.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that TD Bank was closing more locations across the Empire State, including in the Hudson Valley.

These New York TD Banks Are Closing Next Month

Below are the New York closures:

All of the branches will close for good on Thursday, June 5. TD Bank said the "difficult decision" to close 38 locations across 10 states and the District of Columbia came after a company-wide evaluation.

Why You Should Be Mad About TD Bank's Closures

New Jersey is also one of the states losing some TD Bank locations. Our friends at New Jersey 101.5 pointed out why all should be "mad as hell" if your TD Bank is closing.

Last October, TD Bank, at the time America's 10th biggest Bank, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and agreed to pay over $1.8 billion in penalties to resolve the Justice Department’s investigation into violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and money laundering.

"TD Bank created an environment that allowed financial crime to flourish. By making its services convenient for criminals, it became one," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated at the time.

In total, combined with the civil enforcement actions by other agencies, the United States hit TD Bank with a penalty of about $3 billion.

New Jersey 101.5 wonders if TD Bank pleading guilty has anything to do with the closures.

TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024.

In 2024, TD Bank closed the following New York locations.

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

