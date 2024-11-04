Why New York Landmarks Are Lit Teal, Flags At Half-Staff

Many New Yorkers noticed flags across the state at half-staff and landmarks lit teal. Here's why.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lit 14 New York State landmarks teal on Friday, Nov. 1 to mark the beginning of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

According to updated numbers from New York State, nearly a half-million New Yorkers older then 65 have Alzheimer's.

“Alzheimer’s is a debilitating and brutal disease, and, like many of you, it is one that I have a personal connection with,” Hochul said. “I take Alzheimer’s Awareness Month as the time to reflect on the struggles my fellow New Yorkers have faced when it comes to watching a family member or a loved one battle an incredibly heartbreaking diagnosis. I am remembering my grandfather this month as well as all of the New Yorkers and their families who are currently battling an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.”

The landmarks that were lit teal include:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Flags At Half Staff- At New York

“Senior Investigator Carey was a dedicated member of the New York State Police, and his passing is a reflection of the relentless bravery and unimaginable sacrifice that defines both a public servant and a hero,” Governor Hochul said. “The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 have claimed the life of another New Yorker, a New Yorker who will always be remembered for protecting his community and for his fearlessness in service.”

