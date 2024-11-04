Why New York Landmarks Are Lit Teal, Flags At Half-Staff
Many New Yorkers noticed flags across the state at half-staff and landmarks lit teal. Here's why.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lit 14 New York State landmarks teal on Friday, Nov. 1 to mark the beginning of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
New York Landmarks Lit Teal
According to updated numbers from New York State, nearly a half-million New Yorkers older then 65 have Alzheimer's.
“Alzheimer’s is a debilitating and brutal disease, and, like many of you, it is one that I have a personal connection with,” Hochul said. “I take Alzheimer’s Awareness Month as the time to reflect on the struggles my fellow New Yorkers have faced when it comes to watching a family member or a loved one battle an incredibly heartbreaking diagnosis. I am remembering my grandfather this month as well as all of the New Yorkers and their families who are currently battling an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.”
The landmarks that were lit teal include:
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Moynihan Train Hall
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Niagara Falls
- One World Trade Center
- State Education Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
Flags At Half Staff- At New York
“Senior Investigator Carey was a dedicated member of the New York State Police, and his passing is a reflection of the relentless bravery and unimaginable sacrifice that defines both a public servant and a hero,” Governor Hochul said. “The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 have claimed the life of another New Yorker, a New Yorker who will always be remembered for protecting his community and for his fearlessness in service.”
