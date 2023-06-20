Why New Flag Flew Over New York State, Landmarks Lit Different
A different flag was flown over the New York State Capitol and landmarks were lit up in different colors across New York State.
On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced several changes as the state honored Juneteenth.
Black Liberation Flag to be Flown Over New York State Capitol
Gov. Hochul announced that the red, black, and green Black Liberation Flag was raised over the New York State Capitol on, Monday, June 19.
Monday marked the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth. June 19 is often considered the official end of slavery in the United States and the nation's second Independence Day.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"While we have made progress, there is still work to do," Hochul said on Juneteenth. "We must continue to build a future free from racism, discrimination, and hatred."
New York State Landmarks Illuminated Red, Black, and Green To Honor Juneteenth
Hochul also announced 14 landmarks across New York State were illuminated red, black, and green, in celebration of Juneteenth, including the Gov. Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley.
"Tonight, we’ll shine in honor of #Juneteenth2023 — a day of celebration and reflection," Gov. Cuomo Bridge officials tweeted.
Read More: 12,000 Pounds Of Meat Shipped To New York State Recalled
The following landmarks were lit up red, black, and green