New York State Celebrates America’s Second Independence Day

Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation For Juneteenth Observance

New York Governor Hochul Discusses Monkeypox Breakout Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation in observance of Juneteenth.

"I Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State Of New York, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2023, as Juneteenth," the proclamation reads.

2023 marks the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth. June 19 is often considered the official end of slavery in the United States and the nation's second Independence Day, according to Hochul's office.

"Today on Juneteenth, we commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Africans and their descendants in this country, and honor the history of the Black community," Hochul said. "Let us recommit ourselves towards the fight for racial justice and equity and continue to build a future free from racism, discrimination, and hatred."

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America Getty Images loading...

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas at the conclusion of the Civil War to free the remaining enslaved African Americans, nearly 2.5 years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

"New York State is a champion of freedom and a leader in civil, social and human rights and we join in shared spirits to mark this important observance and honor its significance," the proclamation states. "We express respect for African American communities through ceremonies the freedom they and all New Yorkers embrace and cherish."

Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America Getty Images loading...

The Governor also announced State landmarks were illuminated red, black, and green in celebration of Juneteenth.

