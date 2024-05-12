Study: Almost Every Car In New York State Can Cause Cancer

Officials are calling for major changes because cancer-causing chemicals were found in almost every vehicle tested.

A feature in almost all vehicles, which is aimed to keep you safe, may actually cause you to develop cancer.

Safety Feature In Cars May Cause Cancer

The issue is with flame retardants which are added to vehicles to meet flammability standards.

A study from Duke University and the Green Science Policy Institute found toxic chemicals in the interiors of all 101 cars tested across 22 brands, according to Consumer Reports.

Researchers placed a silicon band in the participant's rearview mirror to collect data in the air.

The study determined that 99 percent of car seats with flame retardants either contain cancer-causing chemicals or chemicals that potentially cause cancer.

In hotter temperatures the chemicals are "more easily" released, the study's co-author told CBS News.

Drivers, passengers, and children can then breathe in these dangerous chemicals.

Car Seats Also At Risk

Commuters, full-time vehicle drivers and children are most at risk, according to the study.

Researchers add these cancer-causing chemicals were also found in car seats. In fact, children may be at greater risk, officials say.

Consumer Reports Demands A Change

Following this research, Consumer Reports started a petition which calls on the NTSB to update its flame-retardant safety standards which were set back in 1971.

CLICK HERE to sign the petition or learn more.

