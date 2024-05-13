Missing: Teen, 53-Year-Old Man Vanish From Same Area Of Upstate New York

Police are hoping you can help them find a teen and a man who both recently went missing from the same hometown in the Hudson Valley.

Police are trying to locate a 15-year-old City of Kingston girl who was reported missing.

Teen Goes Missing From Kingston, Ulster County, New York

Lucy Montufar was last seen Friday morning in the City of Kingston. The photo above is a recent photo of Lucky, according to the Kingston Police Department.

"Lucy is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing approximately 145 lbs, she has red curly hair and brown eyes," the Kingston Police Department stated.

If anyone has seen Lucy Montufar or has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective DeFrance at 845-943-5729 or call the Kingston Police Department 845-331- 1671 and refer to incident: BL-07267-24.

53-Year-Old Man Also Missing From Kingston, New York

A few days later, the Kingston Police Department also asked for the public's help in finding a missing 53-year-old man.

Police are searching for 53-year-old Kevin Washington, of Kingston. Washington was last seen at his City of Kingston home on April 16, 2024. It's unclear why police didn't post about Washington sooner.

"Kevin is approximately 6'2" tall weighing approximately 195 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes," police state. "If anyone has seen Washington or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Michael DeFrance at 845-943-5729 or the Kingston Police Department 845-331-1671 and refer to incident BL- 07260-24."

It doesn't appear that the missing cases are related, other than police asking for help in solving both cases during the same weekend.

Nearly 50 kids recently disappeared from the Hudson Valley and across New York State. See their information below:

