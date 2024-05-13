A person was fatally hit on one of the "busiest roads" in the Hudson Valley.

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal accident in Orange County.

Fatal Accident In Town Of Wallkill, Orange County, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video rushed to the scene around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

New York State Police on the scene confirmed a woman was hit by a Ford Escape in the westbound lanes of Route 211, near the Route 17 interchange in the Town of Wallkill.

"Police are investigating how a person ended up being struck and killed on one of the busiest roads in the area," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Route 211 Closed For Hours In Orange County, New York

The Ford SUV remained on the scene and police and cops were seen interviewing witnesses.

"Route 211 is six lanes wide," Lieb added. "It is a major thoroughfare .. in one of Orange County's busiest shopping areas."

New York State Police closed the westbound lanes of Route 211 in the area for hours as they conducted their investigation.

More details about the fatal accident, as well as the name of the deceased, have yet to be released.

Video from the scene can be seen below:

