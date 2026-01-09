Update: Man Walking On Hudson Valley, New York Highway Killed

New York State Police provided more information about a man who was killed while walking on a busy highway in the Hudson Valley.

Person Killed On I-684 In Westchester County, New York identified

New York State Police are now identifying the pedestrian who was killed in North Salem earlier this week. According to Troopers, 54-year-old Arturo Martinez Jimenez of Brewster was walking in the left lane of Interstate 684 Monday morning when an SUV struck him.

Jimenez was pronounced dead moments after first responders arrived at the scene.

The car-versus-pedestrian collision happened on the southbound side of Interstate 684 in the Town of North Salem, near mile marker 24.4.

Why Was Brewster Man Walking On I-684?

It remains unclear as to why Jimenez was walking on the busy highway around 2 a.m. on Monday.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a male was walking in the left lane of Interstate 684 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking witnesses to this tragedy to contact the New York State Police Somers Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (914) 742-6057.

