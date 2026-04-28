Where New Yorkers Can Find The Cheapest Gas
Drivers in New York are feeling the pain at the pump again. But we learned where New Yorkers can find the cheapest gas.
Average Cost Of Gas Now Over $4.20 In New York
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is now $4.21. That's about three cents more than what New Yorkers paid yesterday, 11 cents higher than a week ago, and about 30 cents more than last month.
This time last year, Empire State residents were paying $3.09 for a gallon of regular fuel.
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In New York State
Vegas Insider reached out to Hudson Valley Post after finding the cheapest gas in every state, based on data from Gas Buddy.
Here in New York, residents in Cattaraugus County, New York are paying the least for gas.
Vegas Insider reports that as of Monday, the M & M Junction gas station in Limestone, New York, was selling gas for $3.36 per gallon.
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That helped place New York State 26th in terms of the cheapest gas station in every state.
The Cheapest Gas Station in Every State
The cheapest gas price per state ranged from $2.53-$4.79.
Below is the full list, ranked by price: lowest to highest
Kansas: Casey's in Larned — $2.53
South Dakota: Freedom in Vermillion — $2.59
North Carolina: Sheetz in Winston-Salem — $2.89
Texas: CITGO in Spicewood — $2.89
Oklahoma: Valero in Ardmore — $2.94
Nebraska: Flying J in North Platte — $2.97
Georgia: Victory Fuels in Dalton — $2.99
Iowa: Casey's in Knoxville — $2.99
Missouri: Casey's in Springfield — $3.07
Kentucky: Pilot in Pendleton — $3.09
Tennessee: Sam's Club in Lebanon — $3.12
North Dakota: Costco in West Fargo — $3.13
Ohio: Sam's Club in Lima — $3.13
Louisiana: Walmart in Meraux — $3.15
Mississippi: Scott Petroleum in Durant — $3.16
Arkansas: Sam's Club in Springdale — $3.17
Indiana: GetGo in Indianapolis — $3.18
New Mexico: Phillips 66 in Española — $3.19
South Carolina: Walmart in Simpsonville — $3.21
Michigan: BP in Albion — $3.23
Minnesota: Coborn's in Plymouth — $3.24
Alabama: RaceWay in Lake Purdy — $3.27
Colorado: Costco in Denver — $3.29
Wisconsin: Bono's in Kenosha — $3.29
West Virginia: Sheetz in Weston — $3.35
New York: M & M Junction in Limestone — $3.36
Florida: Circle K in Panama City — $3.39
Virginia: Costco in Fredericksburg — $3.39
Arizona: Sam's Club in Tempe — $3.44
Illinois: Gas Land in Rock Island — $3.44
Wyoming: Moody's Rock Stop in Cheyenne — $3.44
Connecticut: Gulf in Stamford — $3.47
Massachusetts: Costco in West Springfield — $3.49
New Hampshire: CITGO in Franklin — $3.51
Montana: Conoco & Town Pump in Sidney — $3.54
Rhode Island: BJ's in Warwick — $3.57
Delaware: Costco in Newark — $3.59
Maine: Lakeside Fuels in Maine — $3.59
New Jersey: Costco in Wayne — $3.59
Maryland: BJ's in Westminster — $3.61
Pennsylvania: i-Fuel in Lewisburg — $3.62
Vermont: Mobil in Middlebury — $3.75
Utah: Costco in Riverton — $3.85
Washington DC: Costco in Washington — $3.85
Idaho: Local Market Post Falls (Chevron) in Post Falls — $3.89
Nevada: Chevron in Yerington — $3.99
Washington: Costco in Clarkston — $3.99
Alaska: Costco in Fairbanks — $4.29
Oregon: Love's Travel Stop in Ontario — $4.39
California: Rincon Travel Plaza in Valley Center — $4.53
Hawaii: Maui Oil in Kahului — $4.79
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