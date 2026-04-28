Drivers in New York are feeling the pain at the pump again. But we learned where New Yorkers can find the cheapest gas.

Average Cost Of Gas Now Over $4.20 In New York

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According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is now $4.21. That's about three cents more than what New Yorkers paid yesterday, 11 cents higher than a week ago, and about 30 cents more than last month.

This time last year, Empire State residents were paying $3.09 for a gallon of regular fuel.

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In New York State

Vegas Insider reached out to Hudson Valley Post after finding the cheapest gas in every state, based on data from Gas Buddy.

Here in New York, residents in Cattaraugus County, New York are paying the least for gas.

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Vegas Insider reports that as of Monday, the M & M Junction gas station in Limestone, New York, was selling gas for $3.36 per gallon.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That helped place New York State 26th in terms of the cheapest gas station in every state.

The Cheapest Gas Station in Every State

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The cheapest gas price per state ranged from $2.53-$4.79.

Below is the full list, ranked by price: lowest to highest

Kansas: Casey's in Larned — $2.53

South Dakota: Freedom in Vermillion — $2.59

North Carolina: Sheetz in Winston-Salem — $2.89

Texas: CITGO in Spicewood — $2.89

Oklahoma: Valero in Ardmore — $2.94

Nebraska: Flying J in North Platte — $2.97

Georgia: Victory Fuels in Dalton — $2.99

Iowa: Casey's in Knoxville — $2.99

Missouri: Casey's in Springfield — $3.07

Kentucky: Pilot in Pendleton — $3.09

Tennessee: Sam's Club in Lebanon — $3.12

North Dakota: Costco in West Fargo — $3.13

Ohio: Sam's Club in Lima — $3.13

Louisiana: Walmart in Meraux — $3.15

Mississippi: Scott Petroleum in Durant — $3.16

Arkansas: Sam's Club in Springdale — $3.17

Indiana: GetGo in Indianapolis — $3.18

New Mexico: Phillips 66 in Española — $3.19

South Carolina: Walmart in Simpsonville — $3.21

Michigan: BP in Albion — $3.23

Minnesota: Coborn's in Plymouth — $3.24

Alabama: RaceWay in Lake Purdy — $3.27

Colorado: Costco in Denver — $3.29

Wisconsin: Bono's in Kenosha — $3.29

West Virginia: Sheetz in Weston — $3.35

New York: M & M Junction in Limestone — $3.36

Florida: Circle K in Panama City — $3.39

Virginia: Costco in Fredericksburg — $3.39

Arizona: Sam's Club in Tempe — $3.44

Illinois: Gas Land in Rock Island — $3.44

Wyoming: Moody's Rock Stop in Cheyenne — $3.44

Connecticut: Gulf in Stamford — $3.47

Massachusetts: Costco in West Springfield — $3.49

New Hampshire: CITGO in Franklin — $3.51

Montana: Conoco & Town Pump in Sidney — $3.54

Rhode Island: BJ's in Warwick — $3.57

Delaware: Costco in Newark — $3.59

Maine: Lakeside Fuels in Maine — $3.59

New Jersey: Costco in Wayne — $3.59

Maryland: BJ's in Westminster — $3.61

Pennsylvania: i-Fuel in Lewisburg — $3.62

Vermont: Mobil in Middlebury — $3.75

Utah: Costco in Riverton — $3.85

Washington DC: Costco in Washington — $3.85

Idaho: Local Market Post Falls (Chevron) in Post Falls — $3.89

Nevada: Chevron in Yerington — $3.99

Washington: Costco in Clarkston — $3.99

Alaska: Costco in Fairbanks — $4.29

Oregon: Love's Travel Stop in Ontario — $4.39

California: Rincon Travel Plaza in Valley Center — $4.53

Hawaii: Maui Oil in Kahului — $4.79

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields