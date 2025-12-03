When Will The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York See Snow Again

The first major snowstorm impacted the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. Now, New Yorkers are wondering when it will happen again.

Hudson Valley Residents Dig Out From Tuesday's Storm

Anywhere from 1 inch to around a foot of snow was predicted. Areas north of I-84 were expected to get the most. Snowfall totals have yet to be released.

In the Hudson Valley, between 1 and 7 inches of snow fell. It all depended on the rain-snow line. Officials said just a few miles in the Hudson Valley could decide whether you got 6 inches of snow or less than 1 inch.

Because of Tuesday's cold temperatures, residents walking on Wednesday will likely see snow frozen to their cars, and some side roads may still be slushy.

Snow Squalls Possible For Upstate New York Later This Week

The National Weather Service out of Albany warns there's now a chance of snow squalls on Thursday for Upstate New York.

Especially for areas north and west of the Capital District.

Freezing Temps Coming

The coldest airmass of the season will move in on Thursday night with wind chills well below 0°F for many areas.

That cold airmass is expected to reach the Hudson Valley Thursday night into Friday.

When Will The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, See Snow?

As of this writing, The Weather Channel says there's a chance of snow next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The chance of snow on those days is about 50 percent, as of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Snowfall Predictions

Dec. 9: Less than an inch to 2 inches

Dec. 10: Less than an inch to 2 inches

Dec. 11: 1 to 3 inches

Dec. 12: Around 1 inch

