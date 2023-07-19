What’s Going In This Mobil Station Across From Marist College?

Chestnut Market location in Poughkeepsie getting new business.

I stopped in at a gas station that I usually stop in on a regular basis this week, and noticed something entirely different about the place as I entered the building. I'll pop into the Chestnut Market next to Home Depot and McDonald's (across from Marist College) when in the area if I'm looking for a quick bite or a beverage. It's a convenient stop in the area.

Chestnut Markets are all over the Hudson Valley area, with over 70 Chestnut Market stores throughout New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, offering a great selection of fresh grab-and-go food items, and fully stocked coolers. They are also always very clean, which I appreciate as a customer. I noticed some years back that a lot of the Mobil on the Go gas stations were being rebranded as Chestnut Markets, with the first one launched in 2020.

What is Going on In the Chestnut Market Across from Marist College?

Upon entering the Chestnut Market in Poughkeepsie across from Marist, I noticed something completely different. Half of the store had been blocked off with plywood, in what appeared to be a store renovation in progress. I grabbed a beverage and went to the checkout where I spoke to an employee that rang me up. "I gotta ask", I said. "What's with the construction? Doing a store renovation?" He replied, "A Dunkin is going in."

Yup, Poughkeepsie is getting yet another Dunkin (like we don't have enough of them already) Doh! Nevertheless, the store employee said that they hope to have the Dunkin open and running by the end of the summer. So there ya go, Marist college kids...something to look forward to upon your return in September.

