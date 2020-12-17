What To Expect From The Rest Of This Major Winter Storm

Many people are seeing large amounts of snow across the area.

Everyone has been bracing for this storm and waking up this morning it did not disappoint. According to Hudson Valley Weather, there is a winter storming up until 1:00 p.m. today.

This is what they say for today,

"Snow... becoming lighter, and tapering off near noon. Windy and cold. Temps in the mid 20s. NE wind 8 to 14mph with gusts over 25mph. Snow accumulations of 16 to 24 inches possible, locally up to 30". Blowing and drifting snow likely."

When you take a look at the National Weather Service, they do have a hazardous weather outlook and they have a winter storm warning up until 1:00 p.m. as well.

"Snow, mainly before noon. High near 26. North wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible."

It is best to still stay off the roads and be extra cautious if you have to. On the positive side, I am looking at the window right now and here in Poughkeepsie it is clearing up.

If you want to see what it was like early this morning around the Hudson Valley, check out this article.

Anything with weather can change, we will keep you updated. Stay safe.

