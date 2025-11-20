New York Retail Giants Almost Fined In Price Fight
Some of the most popular stores in New York were nearly fined by the state.
A first-of-its-kind potential law in New York is putting big retailers on notice.
New York Lawmakers Trying To Stop Conspicuous Pricing
The bill would require businesses like Walmart, Target, and Kroger to clearly label if online prices differ from in-store prices for grocery pickup and delivery services.
The rule aimed to enhance price transparency for consumers using online grocery services.
Businesses that didn't comply faced fines. A first offense would cost $100, a second offense would come with a $250 fine.
Bill Passed, But Vetoed By Gov. Hochul
The bill was introduced in February. It passed both chambers of the state legislature after lengthy talks and revisions.
However, Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill. Hochul said she vetoed the bill because it would have been very challenging to implement. She also believed the bill could end up charging New Yorkers even more.
New York Senator James Skoufis sponsored the bill. He blasted Hochul's decision.
“The governor took the side of contribution-rich delivery apps instead of New Yorkers struggling to afford their groceries,” Skoufis stated. “Shame on her.”