Many of us dream of winning the lottery one day. How nice it would be to have everything that we needed paid for in an instant. Typically, I don't usually buy into the drawings, but when the Power Ball jackpot was climbing to $632.6 million recently, you know I was definitely putting in for that every chance I could! Since then, I've been keeping an eye on the numbers more closely.

I may not have won any money recently; however, a Westchester resident did manage to have some luck. One second-prize ticket for the January 28th Mega Millions drawing was sold in Larchmont, New York, and is guaranteed $1 million. The ticket was purchased at Larchmont Pharmacy at 2141 Palmer Avenue.

To get the $1 million prize, you'll need to match the numbers on the five white balls drawn without the Mega Ball. The odds of getting that are 12,607,306 to 1. So, congratulations to that lucky Larchmont resident!

What would you do if you won $1 million? Would you go on some kind of expensive shopping spree? Would you get a new car? Donate to charity? Invest? Take a vacation? Pay off all your bills? Whatever you choose to do, there are probably a few things that you have never thought of in regards to winning any form of lottery. Below are some facts and tips in regards to the Mega Millions you most likely have never considered.

10 Things You’ve Never Considered About Mega Millions We've all dreamed about winning the lottery, but have you considered what winning may come with? Take a look below at some things you may have never known about the Mega Millions.

8 Famous People Buried in the Hudson Valley's Oldest Cemetery Do you know all these historical people who were laid to rest in this world-famous cemetery? A couple of them may surprise you!

5 Things Hudson Valley Residents Refuse to Call By The Real Name

24 Best Hudson Valley Restaurants for Chicken Wings With the Super Bowl coming up, get your wing order ready! These Hudson Valley restaurants have a rating of no less than 4-stars on Tripadvisor

10 Best Happy Hours in the Mid-Hudson Region This list is compromised of the top-rated restaurants/bars/taprooms with the most reviews on Yelp located in the Mid-Hudson Region. Each of these locations has a rating no lower than 3.5 out of 5 stars with no less than 150 reviews.

7 Cheapest Apartments in Poughkeepsie, New York Right Now

The 8 Best Hibachi Restaurants in the Hudson Valley This comprehensive list ranks the best Hibachi restaurants in the Hudson Valley area