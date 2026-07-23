Mystery Bullet Smashes Into Hudson Valley Home, Police Baffled

A rifle round traveled a long distance before crashing into a Hudson Valley home. Police need help as they still don't know who fired the shots.

Police are baffled after a house in Orange County was struck by a bullet.

Rifle Round Strikes Orange County, New York Home

Photo by Maurice Pehle on Unsplash white and black abstract painting

The Blooming Grove Police Department in Orange County, New York confirmed that officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a bullet striking a home.

Police on the scene discovered a "rifle round had penetrated the rear glass door" of the home located in the Moffat Road/ Bull Road area.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing three to four shots coming from "the direction of the rail bed/New Windsor at an unknown distance."

No Shooters Found, Police Seek Help

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Police believe the bullet "travelled a long distance" before making impact with the glass door.

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"Gun owners need to be aware of what is beyond the target they are shooting at," the Blooming Grove Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

As of this writing, no shooter has been found.

"A search of the area was conducted; however, no shooters were located, and no more shots had been heard. The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone in the area has any information, please let us know," police added in their press release.

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