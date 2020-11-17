Weatherman From Hudson Valley Battles ‘Aggressive’ Cancer

We've learned more information about Al Roker's battle with "aggressive" cancer.

Recently, Al Roker announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Roker said on TODAY. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

On Thursday, Roker confirmed he had surgery for his prostate cancer and is back home recovering. The 66-year-old tweeted he was "relieved" to have had the surgery and be back home. He gave a shoutout to everyone at the Josie Robertson Surgery Center, appreciated all the viewers for their kind words and thanked his TODAY co-workers for their "wonderful" care packages.

The 66-year-old TODAY weatherman and co-host said he went public with his diagnosis to remind others to get checked for prostate cancer. One in seven African American men and one in nine men overall are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to TODAY.

"Let the healing begin. I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker #gratitude," Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, Roker said he can't wait to be back working with his friends at NBC. Before having the surgery Roker said he hoped to be back on TV about two weeks after the surgery.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roker anchored his TODAY segments from his upper Hudson Valley home. Roker owns a home in Columbia County and anchored his weather reports and other segments for the show from his Hudson Valley home before returning to the studio.