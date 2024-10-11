Warning To New York Drivers: Honda Recalls 1.7 Million Cars

Honda is recalling 1.7 vehicles over a steering risk that increases the chance of a crash.

According to the NTSB recalled vehicles may have "difficulty steering from (a) steering gearbox damage.

In total, Honda recalled 1,693,199 vehicles over an issue with the gearbox.

"Difficulty steering can increase the risk of a crash," the NTSB states in its recall notice.

The steering gearbox assembly in the recalled vehicles may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty while steering.

Honda Recalls Civics, CR-V, Integra

The recall includes recent model Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs and Acura Integras. Below is a list of the recalled vehicles.

ACURA INTEGRA 2023-2025

ACURA INTEGRA TYPE S 2024-2025

HONDA CIVIC 2022-2025

HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK 2022-2025

HONDA CIVIC HATCHBACK HYBRID 2025

HONDA CIVIC HYBRID 2025

HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R 2023-2025

HONDA CR-V 2023-2025

HONDA CR-V FUEL CELL EV 2025

HONDA CR-V HYBRID 2023-2025

HONDA HR-V 2023-2025

"Increased friction between the worm gear and worm wheel can increase steering effort and difficulty, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the recall notice states.

Free Fixes At Honda Dealers

Honda dealers will fix the issue for free. Dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 18, 2024.

