Warning: Fake Money Used At Stores In Hudson Valley, New York
A New York City woman has confessed to using fake money at a few stores in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a New York City woman was sentenced for using fake money at a few locations in the region.
Manhattan Woman Sentenced In Orange County, New York County
Carol Ntuli, 39, of Manhattan, was sentenced to three to six years in prison in connection with her previous guilty plea in Orange County Court to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree.
This marks Ntuli’s fifth felony conviction, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
Used Counterfeit Money In Town Of Wallkill, Town Of New Windsor
On two different days in March, Ntuli made purchases at stores in the Town of Wallkill and a store in the Town of New Windsor using counterfeit US currency.
Ntuli was arrested the next week wearing the same clothes she was wearing while passing the fake money in Orange County, officials note.
In court she confessed she knew she was using fake money with the intent to defraud.
“Incarceration is appropriate for serial recidivists whose criminal behavior is not stopped by increasing punishment,” Hoovler said. “Counterfeit currency is not a victimless crime. Indeed, retail establishments lose untold amounts through various fraudulent schemes and those who seek to perpetrate these crimes must be held accountable."
