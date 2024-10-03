Warning: Fake Money Used At Stores In Hudson Valley, New York

A New York City woman has confessed to using fake money at a few stores in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a New York City woman was sentenced for using fake money at a few locations in the region.

Manhattan Woman Sentenced In Orange County, New York County

Orange County DA's Office Orange County DA's Office loading...

Carol Ntuli, 39, of Manhattan, was sentenced to three to six years in prison in connection with her previous guilty plea in Orange County Court to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

This marks Ntuli’s fifth felony conviction, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Used Counterfeit Money In Town Of Wallkill, Town Of New Windsor

Canva Canva loading...

On two different days in March, Ntuli made purchases at stores in the Town of Wallkill and a store in the Town of New Windsor using counterfeit US currency.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Ntuli was arrested the next week wearing the same clothes she was wearing while passing the fake money in Orange County, officials note.

In court she confessed she knew she was using fake money with the intent to defraud.

Canva Canva loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“Incarceration is appropriate for serial recidivists whose criminal behavior is not stopped by increasing punishment,” Hoovler said. “Counterfeit currency is not a victimless crime. Indeed, retail establishments lose untold amounts through various fraudulent schemes and those who seek to perpetrate these crimes must be held accountable."

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

October 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

October 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on October 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

5 Cities in New York Report the Most UFO Sightings in America