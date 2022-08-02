What do you think about pumpkin spice? Some people absolutely love it and others think it is everything nice but only during certain months of the year.

Pumpkin spice has come out to play early at this bar and they are proud of it despite the heat outside and from people who believe it is too early.

We're not even close to the fall season and County Fare in Wappingers Falls, New York has unleashed their fall favorites already. If you thought August was too early for fall flavors well you should know that they brought them back in the last week of July. The owner wanted to be the first to offer pumpkin spice in the Hudson Valley. I think he succeeded. I haven't seen pumpkin spice anywhere in the Hudson Valley or even the nation yet.

Were they first this year? It is possible. Starbucks just announced that they will offer their pumpkin spice latte at the end of August. Dunkin's fall menu will reportedly be available on August 16. It looks like County Fare beat the big players to the race.

"So many people are calling me out and saying it's too early but today it was out most popular beer". - Dana Tompkins, Owner

County Fare now offers an apple cider rum cocktail and a beer from Southern Tier Brewing called PumpKing with a caramel and sugar rim.

I'm usually a fan of waiting until the end of summer for pumpkin spice but this summer is so hot and miserable that I just want it to be over.

