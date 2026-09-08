New York Sandwich Shops Among Greatest Italian Delis In America

New Yorkers, like myself, love a good deli. There are many reasons why we love delis, including that they serve fast, reliable, and comforting food.

Italian delis have been a fixture across New York State since the 19th and early 20th centuries, when large numbers of Italians immigrated. Thankfully, you don't have to go far to find a good Italian deli, or some of America's best.

Italian Delis In New York Among Best In America

Photo by Scott Hendrickson on Unsplash a display case filled with lots of sandwiches

Our friends at Chowhound named The 15 Best Italian Delis In The US. Of course, New York-based delis made the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

However, the top spot went to Monica's Mercato & Salumeria in Boston, Massachusetts. The Italian sub there is one of the best in America, according to Chowhound.

Below are delis in New York that made the list.

Faicco's Italian Specialties in New York City, New York

Google Google

Faicco's Italian Specialties in New York City was the Empire State's highest ranked italian deli, placing third.

The deli on Bleeker Street opened in 1900, making it one of the oldest Italian delis in the country. The Italian sandwich is often called one of New York's most iconic sandwiches thanks to its fresh flavors and quality meats and cheeses.

"Packed into a fresh roll, it contains layers of capicola, prosciutto, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers," Chowhound writes.

The chicken cutlet sandwich with fresh mozzarella and house-made pesto is also a must-try.

Di Palo's Fine Foods in New York City

Google Google

Di Palo's Fine Foods on Grand Street in New York City ranked 11th. Founded in 1925, this deli is where you'll find the "best mozzarella in New York City."

"Inside Di Palo's, you'll find an astounding array of meats and cheeses, some of which hang from the ceilings. If you're looking to build a stand-out charcuterie board, this is your spot, as you'll find everything from gorgonzola to Parmigiano Reggiano, prosciutto di Parma, and salami. You can also pick up prepared foods like chicken Milanese and salads," Chowhound writes.

Where To Go In The Hudson Valley

Google Maps Google Maps

A must-try for Hudson Valley residents who don't want to leave the region is Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Dutchess County.

Buzzfeed named the Poughkeepsie deli the "Best Sandwich Spot" in New York. Years prior, Buzzfeed said the deli, near Marist College, was one of 16 College Town Foods Worth Skipping Class For.

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!