Wanted Suspect Found Illegally Camped On New York State Land
What started as an illegal camping stop in Dutchess County turned into much more.
Officials announced a Dutchess County camper was arrested in this week's New York State Department of Environmental Conservation DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review
Illegal Camping: Dutchess County, New York
It happened on state land in the hamlet of Wassaic on Monday, June 9.
Forest Ranger Russo was doing patrol at the Wassaic Multiple Use Area and found two campers who were allegedly illegally set up within 150 feet of a creek and illegally using a motorized vehicle on State land.
Wanted Person Found Camping In Dutchess County
After talking with dispatch, the forest ranger learned that one of the two campers had two active bench warrants and a revoked license.
Bench warrants are typically issued when someone fails to appear in court or comply with a court order. Bench warrants allow law enforcement to arrest the individual.
Having multiple active bench warrants increases the likelihood of arrest, especially during routine encounters.
Wanted Person Also Not Allowed To Be With Other Camper
On top of that, the unnamed wanted person violated an active order of protection prohibiting contact with the other camper, the DEC reports.
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and took the unnamed person into custody.
The other camper moved to a proper location and was issued a ticket for illegal camping.