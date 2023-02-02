Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday."

Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York

Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and information about people wanted by the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

"Wednesday it is.....#WarrantWednesday," the Town of Newburgh Police Department typically writes in its "warrant Wednesday" post.

The entire post is often shared by many members of the community, but typically an individual wanted picture doesn't get many comments or shares, if any.

However, one last week went viral.

Newburgh, New York Man Comments On Wanted Post

Last Wednesday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department shared five mugshots on "warrant Wednesday." The entire post has nearly 170 shares, which is a lot more than normal.

The likely reason, one of the wanted men commented on his picture!

Ricardo Mozo is wanted by the Town of Newburgh Police Department for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, according to police.

"Mozo was arrested August 2002 and has failed to return to court, so a warrant has been issued," the Town of Newburgh Police Department states in the wanted poster.

Mozo commented on the wanted poster.

"He looks familiar," Facebook user Rica Rdo (get it) commented.

That comment received over 1,4000 reactions. Some were shocked he would comment on his wanted photo, while others found it amusing.

"My type of humor," one person stated.

His wanted photo was shared over 230 times, likely because of his comment.

Read More: Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

It's unclear if he has turned himself in. It should be noted many commented that they were surprised police would share a wanted photo for a misdemeanor.

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of $200 to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail, according to Dupee & Moroe Attorneys At Law.

