Wanted Man Shocks By Trying To Enroll In New York High School

27-Year-Old Tried To Attend High School In New York

Caleb Jireh Alexander, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested this week by the Norwich Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation in the second degree.

Police began investigating the 27-year-old after reports he was using foul language and disrespecting staff at the Norwich YMCA, all while using a fake ID to engage with minors.

During the investigation, detectives learned he tried to enroll at Norwich High School with a false name, birthdate, and address, police say.

Staff from the high school called the police, finding irregularities in his attempt to enroll at the high school.

Police confirmed that no student was ever harmed because he never made it past the high school enrollment office.

Wanted In Ohio

According to court documents, Alexander is wanted by police in Ohio on an outstanding warrant for impersonating a police officer and robbery.

