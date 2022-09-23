Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station

Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodbourne, New York Man Charged With Grand Larceny in Sullivan County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday, September 19, 2022, at about 11:45 a.m., Sergeant Blake Starner was leaving the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office headquarters when he spotted a disabled pickup truck at the intersection of Old Route 17 and State Route 17B in Monticello.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The driver told the sergeant he was waiting for a friend to bring him a can of gas. However, a computer check revealed that the driver, 52-year-old Harold Tyler of Woodbourne was driving with a revoked license and the pickup truck that ran out of gas was unregistered with switched plates, police say.

Wanted Sullivan County, New York Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas

SCSO SCSO loading...

While the Sergeant was taking the suspect into custody, a New York State Department of Transportation worker stopped and told the officer that the pickup truck and Tyler were wanted for stealing approximately $2,000 worth of metal from a nearby DOT yard, police say.

Tyler was charged with grand larceny, a felony. Due to five prior felony convictions, Tyler was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State