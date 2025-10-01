Walmart CEO Warns New Yorkers To Brace For Massive Shakeup

Walmart's CEO announced a massive new program.

Doug McMillon is warning all 2.1 million Walmart workers to prepare for an AI shake-up.

Walmart Confirms AI Shake-Up

Walmart Joe Raedle /Getty Images loading...

The CEO confirmed a new partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Starting next year, the company is going to train all of its 2.1 million workers on how to use AI to help with their jobs.

He says AI won't replace workers, but it's the next step to give them better tools. Still, McMillon admits no one knows exactly how AI will reshape jobs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Walmart has been pushing "skills-first” hiring and training programs, helping employees land high-paying positions. Officials say that won't change.

According to McMillon, the staff is optimistic about the upcoming changes.

Adding that many employees are already seeing how new tech makes their jobs easier.

The retail giant's CEO also insists humans, not machines, will remain the face of customer service.

Walmart Testing AI Assistants For Shoppers

Walmart: The Largest Private Employer In The U.S. Getty Images loading...

Walmart is also testing new AI assistants for shoppers and staff, including Sparky, a tool that can automatically build grocery lists, analyze photos of pantries, and even suggest recipes.

Executives say this shift marks a turning point, with AI moving from “supporting” Walmart’s business to driving it.

Keep Reading:

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart, It's Critical To Run Away

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

23 Walmart Stores in New York To Get New Look

23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes