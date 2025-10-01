Walmart CEO Warns New Yorkers To Brace For Massive Shakeup
Walmart's CEO announced a massive new program.
Doug McMillon is warning all 2.1 million Walmart workers to prepare for an AI shake-up.
Walmart Confirms AI Shake-Up
The CEO confirmed a new partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Starting next year, the company is going to train all of its 2.1 million workers on how to use AI to help with their jobs.
He says AI won't replace workers, but it's the next step to give them better tools. Still, McMillon admits no one knows exactly how AI will reshape jobs.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Walmart has been pushing "skills-first” hiring and training programs, helping employees land high-paying positions. Officials say that won't change.
According to McMillon, the staff is optimistic about the upcoming changes.
Adding that many employees are already seeing how new tech makes their jobs easier.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
The retail giant's CEO also insists humans, not machines, will remain the face of customer service.
Walmart Testing AI Assistants For Shoppers
Walmart is also testing new AI assistants for shoppers and staff, including Sparky, a tool that can automatically build grocery lists, analyze photos of pantries, and even suggest recipes.
Executives say this shift marks a turning point, with AI moving from “supporting” Walmart’s business to driving it.
Keep Reading: