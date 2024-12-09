Walmart Closing Every Store In New York On The Same Day

Make sure you get everything you need before every Walmart in New York closes.

Just before Thanksgiving, Walmart announced its "Inflation Free" holiday meal.

The deal offers 28 "customer favorites" including turkey, sides and dessert. Walmart officials say it serves eight people " for less than $7 per person."

"Customers can take advantage of savings on all the holiday meal essentials to make Thanksgiving, Christmas or Sunday night dinner easier and more affordable, all season long. New this year, customers can gift the complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery to neighbors, friends and family anywhere in the country, making it easier to celebrate with those near and far," Walmart states in a press release.

The offer is available now and runs through December 24.

All Walmart Stores To Close On Christmas

Walmart Walmart loading...

New York State is home to about 100 Walmart stores. Nationwide there are over 4,600 Walmart locations.

All stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas. Stores will reopen on Dec. 26.

This will allow all Walmart employees the chance to enjoy the holiday with their families.

Every Walmart store in the United States was also closed on Thanksgiving.

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

