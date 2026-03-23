ICE To Expand Its Presence Across New York State
Expect to see more ICE agents at key parts of New York State.
President Trump says he's deploying ICE agents to airports.
Massive Airport Delays Hit New York As ICE Agents Deployed
The TSA is dealing with a major staffing crisis during an ongoing government shutdown, and it’s already causing chaos as well as nightmarish security lines at airports like JFK Airport and LaGuardia Airport.
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Those lines are caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown with a growing number of TSA workers calling out sick because they haven't been paid in a month.
The result: two-hour security lines at JFK and lines wrapping around several rooms and spilling into a parking lot at LaGuardia.
Now, Donald Trump says he’s taking action.
Starting Monday, the administration is deploying ICE agents to major airports across the country to help manage the situation. White House “border czar” Tom Homan is putting together a plan.
The White House says these agents won’t be screening passengers. Instead, they’ll handle crowd control, monitor exits, and manage foot traffic so trained TSA officers can stay focused on security checks.
Officials add that ICE agents won't perform specialized tasks like operating X-ray screening machines or conducting technical aviation security screenings.
Not All On Board
Not everyone is on board.
Labor unions and advocacy groups warn ICE agents aren’t trained for airport security, raising concerns about safety and confusion. Others say the presence of immigration agents could make some travelers uneasy.
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Gallery Credit: Stacker
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