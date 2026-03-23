Disturbing Video From Hudson Valley Has All Of New York Screaming

What this USPS worker does to a 4-year-old boy in a split second is absolutely horrifying. You have to see why police are calling it "intentional."

A USPS worker is accused of pushing a young child in the hudson Valley.

Police: 4-Year-Old Pushed By USPS Worker In Rockland County, New York

The Town of Ramapo Police Department confirmed the incident on Sunday.

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Police learned about the incident on Friday. According to officials, 39-year-old Gabriel Stan of Stony Point, New York, A United States Postal Service mail carrier, "intentionally" shoved a 4-year-old to the ground while "performing" his work duties.

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It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Viola section of the Town of Ramapo.

Caught On Camera

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The incident was caught on surveillance video. (Seen below) The video is silent.

"I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child. The content of this video is very disturbing. Ramapo Police have treated this matter with extreme seriousness," Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht wrote on X after the video went viral.

Facing Many Charges

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Stan was charged with Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a class E felony, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor, and Attempted Assault in the Third Degree, a class B misdemeanor.

Stan was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court at a later date.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

Did you know there are a number of items you can't mail? See the full list below:

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

8 Things You Can't Mail

8 Things You Can't Mail Before you head to the post office, take a look at this. Gallery Credit: Andi Ahne

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