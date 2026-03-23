New York Wants Mandatory School Closures For More Holidays
New York schools could soon be adding two new holidays to the calendar.
A new proposal in New York could mean two additional days off from school for many school districts.
New York Schools Could Close For 2 New Holidays Under Proposal
Lawmakers are pushing the New York Senate Bill S7805 and the New York Assembly Bill A02598, which would make two major Muslim holidays official school closures in many districts.
The holidays include Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two of the most important celebrations in Islam.
How It Would Work
School districts in areas with populations over 50,000 would be required to close for both holidays. Smaller districts would have the choice to opt into recognizing these holidays, but are not required to do so.
Supporters say the goal is to make school calendars reflect the diversity of New York and allow students to celebrate important religious holidays without missing class.
If passed, this would impact many school districts across the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.
Hudson Valley
- Yonkers City School District
- Wappingers Central School District
- New Rochelle City School District
- Mount Vernon City School District
- Clarkstown Central School District
- Arlington Central School District
- White Plains City School District
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Capital Region
- Albany City School District
- Schenectady City School District
- Shenendehowa Central School District
- North Colonie Central School District
- Troy City School District
Right now, the bill is still making its way through the legislature, so nothing is final yet. But if it passes, many schools across New York could soon be adding two new days off to the calendar.
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Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor