New York Wants Mandatory School Closures For More Holidays

New York schools could soon be adding two new holidays to the calendar.

A new proposal in New York could mean two additional days off from school for many school districts.

New York Schools Could Close For 2 New Holidays Under Proposal

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Lawmakers are pushing the New York Senate Bill S7805 and the New York Assembly Bill A02598, which would make two major Muslim holidays official school closures in many districts.

The holidays include Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two of the most important celebrations in Islam.

How It Would Work

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School districts in areas with populations over 50,000 would be required to close for both holidays. Smaller districts would have the choice to opt into recognizing these holidays, but are not required to do so.

Supporters say the goal is to make school calendars reflect the diversity of New York and allow students to celebrate important religious holidays without missing class.

If passed, this would impact many school districts across the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

Hudson Valley

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Yonkers City School District

Wappingers Central School District

New Rochelle City School District

Mount Vernon City School District

Clarkstown Central School District

Arlington Central School District

White Plains City School District

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Capital Region

Albany City School District

Schenectady City School District

Shenendehowa Central School District

North Colonie Central School District

Troy City School District

Right now, the bill is still making its way through the legislature, so nothing is final yet. But if it passes, many schools across New York could soon be adding two new days off to the calendar.

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