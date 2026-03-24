The ICE “Brutalize Or Kill” Warning Shaking New Yorkers

ICE has increased its presence in New York State and at least one lawmaker worries agents could "kill" New Yorkers.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are arriving at the nation's airports on Monday.

Trump Sends ICE Agents To Area Airports

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In a social media post over the weekend, President Trump said ICE would be sent in to help TSA agents who've been working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

They've been calling out sick or, in some cases, quitting their jobs altogether, as the shutdown drags on.

Trump, in his post, said he would also direct the agents to arrest anyone who has come into the country illegally.

House Minority Leader Rep Hakeem Jeffries Slams Decision

House Democrats Vote On Leadership At Weekly Caucus Meeting Getty Images loading...

House Minority Leader Rep Hakeem Jeffries is slamming the decision to send ICE agents to airports.

The House Minority Leader from New York appeared on CNN to discuss Trump's move and warned it could lead to deaths.

“The last thing the American people need is for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or, in some instances, kill them," he said. “We’ve already seen how ICE conducts itself."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jeffries, who describes himself as a lifelong Brooklynite, cited potential risks and ICE's lack of specialized training at airports.

He criticized the administration’s plan to use ICE for TSA support, calling ICE "out of control," based on previous violent incidents.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

[carbongallery id="672cf9f33744f4391a8f78f7"