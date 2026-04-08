New York Taking Drastic Action To Battle Bed Bugs

New Yorkers hate bed bugs. Sadly, they are all over the state, forcing lawmakers to take drastic action.

New York State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the MTA to report bed bug infestations.

New York Has A Bad Bed Bug Problem

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Lawmakers are now pushing a bill that would require the MTA to publicly report bed bug infestations on subways and buses within 24 hours of discovering them.

New York City consistently ranks among the most bedbug-infested cities in the country.

Below are the hometowns with the worst bed bug infestations. It includes places in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

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Lawmakers Want The MTA To Report Infestations Within 24 Hours

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The bill, sponsored by Assemblymember William Colton and Senator Leroy Comrie, would require the MTA to alert riders through its website, email, or text whenever bed bugs are found on a transit vehicle.

For Hudson Valley commuters who take Metro-North or connect to the subway in the city, this is worth paying attention to.

The idea is simple. If you rode a subway car or bus that turned out to have bed bugs, you deserve to know about it before you bring them home.

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Bed Bugs On MTA Have Happened Before

In 2020, a Queens MTA control tower had to be fumigated for bed bugs, causing delays. A passenger last reported an infestation in 2018 when the MTA was forced to take six buses off the road in Manhattan.

The bill has already passed the Assembly and is now sitting in the Senate's Transportation Committee.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs

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