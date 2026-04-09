Deadly Neighbor Dispute Shocks Quiet Hudson Valley Neighborhood

A Hudson Valley resident is dead following a "long-standing dispute between neighbors."

That's according to the New Windsor Police Department, which is investigating the first homicide in New Windsor in six years.

Homicide Investigation Underway In New Windsor

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Officers were called to the scene on Hawthorne Way on Monday just before 9 a.m. following reports of shots fired. First responders soon found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

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The man was rushed to Montefiore-St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. His name hasn't been released.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our community," Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti stated.

Neighbor Detained At the Scene

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An unidentified man on the scene was detained pending further investigation, police say. As of this writing, police haven't confirmed any charges.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time," the New Windsor Police Department stated.

Police say the fatal shooting occurred due to "a long-standing dispute between neighbors." More information about this dispute hasn't been released.

"While this appears to be an isolated incident, it is a sobering reminder of how quickly disputes can escalate, and we ask our residents to continue looking out for one

another," Bedetti added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

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