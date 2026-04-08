Hudson Valley, New York ICE Rally Aims To End Controversial Deal

Immigration advocates across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for another anti-ICE rally.

It's sent for this coming Sunday in Orange County.

Anti-ICE Rally Set For Orange County, New York

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The so-called "Melt ICE" rally is an effort to end Orange County's alleged contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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The Mid-Hudson Valley DSA says Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus must terminate the county jail's contract with ICE, which has reportedly been in place since 2008.

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"Since 2008 County Executive Neuhaus has rolled out the red carpet for ICE, and ICE has taken every advantage of the warm welcome by detaining and deporting our neighbors and family members," organizers say.

Set For 1 P.M. In Goshen, New York

The rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Goshen. People attending are told to arrive by 12:45 p.m. at Village Green, South Church Street & Main Street.

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"Join with us to say: Orange County should not be in the business of locking up our neighbors! The county executive, with the support of the Orange County legislature, must end the contract between ICE and the Orange County jail NOW," the Mid-Hudson Valley DSA states.

This rally follows recent regional opposition to the expansion of ICE operations in Orange County, including protests against a proposed detention center in Chester.

The rally is organized by a coalition including the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement, Citizen Action of New York, Mid-Hudson Valley DSA, Lower Hudson Valley DSA, For the Many, Rural & Migrant Ministry, Fuerza Newburgh, Indvisble Newburgh, and Proyecto Faro.

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